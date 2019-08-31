Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increased Open Text (OTEX) Holding; Price T Rowe Associates Has Lifted By $3.34 Million Its Rexnord New (RXN) Stake

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Rexnord Corp New (RXN) stake by 8.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc acquired 133,787 shares as Rexnord Corp New (RXN)’s stock rose 2.77%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 1.74M shares with $43.69 million value, up from 1.60 million last quarter. Rexnord Corp New now has $2.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 582,441 shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 0.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 17,298 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 9.88M shares with $379.47 million value, up from 9.87M last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $10.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 269,042 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Mgm Growth Pptys Llc stake by 181,731 shares to 1.32M valued at $42.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Frp Hldgs Inc stake by 43,589 shares and now owns 296,299 shares. Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei accumulated 187,146 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited has 0.02% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 14,350 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 26,441 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). King Luther Cap Management stated it has 0.03% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 113,939 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc holds 205,596 shares. Renaissance Techs accumulated 0% or 67,693 shares. 30,000 are held by Gabelli Funds. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Amer Intl Grp stated it has 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Skyline Asset Lp holds 1.92% or 450,126 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 76,770 shares. Moreover, United Ser Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 91,845 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) stake by 100,693 shares to 4.49 million valued at $401.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crh Medical Corp stake by 402,140 shares and now owns 4.72M shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.