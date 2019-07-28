Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased By $8.96 Million Its Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Position; Pioneer Tax Free Income Fund Has 0.81 Sentiment

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as Cdn Natl Railway (CNI)’s stock rose 13.73%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 4.49 million shares with $401.57 million value, down from 4.59 million last quarter. Cdn Natl Railway now has $68.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.86. About 787,767 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations

Pioneer Tax Free Income Fund (PBF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 119 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 147 cut down and sold stock positions in Pioneer Tax Free Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 102.73 million shares, down from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pioneer Tax Free Income Fund in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 109 Increased: 69 New Position: 50.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 65,821 shares to 731,369 valued at $103.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) stake by 32,155 shares and now owns 21.45 million shares. Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 1.12 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restores alky unit production

Sir Capital Management L.P. holds 3.33% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. for 582,487 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 172,496 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Towle & Co has 1.76% invested in the company for 495,844 shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 611,600 shares.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 10.32 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PBF’s profit will be $129.42M for 6.57 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.18 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -191.53% EPS growth.