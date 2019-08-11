Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Position By $45.54 Million; Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Sentiment Is 1.34

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 118 funds increased and started new holdings, while 88 reduced and sold stakes in Physicians Realty Trust. The funds in our database now have: 165.39 million shares, up from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Physicians Realty Trust in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 69 Increased: 79 New Position: 39.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 37.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 99,938 shares with $76.59 million value, down from 159,384 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.66. About 197,866 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 64.46 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 740,694 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust for 122,937 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 302,570 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.74% invested in the company for 2.12 million shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Investment Management has invested 1.46% in the stock. Sandler Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 530,000 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.52 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 25,259 shares to 1.32 million valued at $122.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) stake by 95,538 shares and now owns 3.94M shares. Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) was raised too.