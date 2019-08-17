Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Telus (TU) Position By $1.47 Million; Omers Administration Has Decreased Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stake By $61.79 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 0.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 39,864 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 7.94 million shares with $293.93 million value, down from 7.98M last quarter. Telus Corp now has $21.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 366,256 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp decreased Bank Montreal Que (BMO) stake by 23.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp sold 802,452 shares as Bank Montreal Que (BMO)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 2.68 million shares with $207.83 million value, down from 3.48 million last quarter. Bank Montreal Que now has $44.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 300,163 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO DOESN’T SEE ISSUES ON COMPETITIVENESS IN CANADA; 22/03/2018 – BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 05/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Announces Election of Directors; 28/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1.25 FROM C$0.70

Omers Administration Corp increased Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) stake by 1.21M shares to 1.53 million valued at $39.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 218,570 shares and now owns 1.04 million shares. Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was raised too.

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO InvestorLine President: ‘The More Innovation In This Space, The Better’ – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Expands Credit Facility by 80% – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Should You Buy Bank of Montreal (USA) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “CIBC (TSX:CM) or BMO (TSX:BMO): Which Major Bank Belongs in Your RRSP? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Ranking the Top 3 Bank Stocks at the 2019 Halfway Mark – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 9.48 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.