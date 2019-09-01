Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding; Oberweis Asset Management Raised Tower International (TOWR) Stake By $357,000

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 55.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 336,153 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 264,854 shares with $25.72 million value, down from 601,007 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $107.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.87M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 R&D Expenses View to $5.2B-$5.4B; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 AGAINST SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 4MG; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Tower International Inc. (TOWR) stake by 88.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 17,000 shares as Tower International Inc. (TOWR)'s stock rose 31.29%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 36,180 shares with $761,000 value, up from 19,180 last quarter. Tower International Inc. now has $639.96 million valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 373,680 shares traded. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 2.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha" on August 28, 2019

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Cyber (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 14,000 shares to 42,170 valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 8,500 shares and now owns 14,140 shares. Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold TOWR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 1.43% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0% or 125,892 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 0% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 310,630 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.44 million shares. Globeflex Capital LP holds 62,495 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1.03M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 27,967 shares. Smith Graham And Invest Advisors LP invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). State Street Corporation reported 437,328 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 295,883 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). California-based Aperio Grp Limited Liability has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 6,752 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $134.43’s average target is 19.00% above currents $112.97 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated the shares of LLY in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $129 target. J.P. Morgan initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Tuesday, March 12. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $140 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of LLY in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 10, 2019

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of stock or 185 shares. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94 million on Tuesday, March 26.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) stake by 93,595 shares to 3.67 million valued at $80.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) stake by 20,665 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) was raised too.