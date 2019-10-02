Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Position by $9.44 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Has Upped by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 178,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 12.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $655.02 million, down from 12.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 471,356 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 08/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK RAISES 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE POSTED RATE 20BPS TO 5.34%; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $170.87. About 4.59 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.18 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 14.43 million shares to 28.64 million shares, valued at $1.14B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) by 17.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 34.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,400 are owned by R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Co holds 2,611 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,454 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Oarsman Cap Inc holds 2,452 shares. 38,091 were accumulated by Washington Tru. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.49% or 79,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 476 shares. Franklin Inc stated it has 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Aqr Mngmt Limited Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 129,540 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc invested in 2,500 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 175,353 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0.11% or 8,046 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $767.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,725 shares to 40,508 shares, valued at $11.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,600 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

