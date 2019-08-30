Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Its Autozone (AZO) Holding by $45.54 Million; North Point Portfolio Managers Has Cut Position in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $1.95 Million as Share Value Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59 million, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1109.17. About 65,893 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 55,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 335,701 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, down from 391,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 145,538 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,694 shares to 69,490 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $525.58 million for 12.75 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

