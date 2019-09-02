Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Symantec (SYMC) Stake; Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust Has 0.93 Sentiment

Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust (IIM) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 25 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 27 decreased and sold their positions in Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database reported: 4.23 million shares, down from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 1.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 98,537 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 5.26 million shares with $90.52M value, up from 5.16 million last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $14.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 3.48M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is -6.45% below currents $23.25 stock price. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Monday, June 17 to “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $1400 target in Tuesday, June 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beutel Goodman & Co holds 5.26M shares. Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). National Pension Serv owns 829,445 shares. Fund Management holds 0.1% or 597,709 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Trust Of Vermont invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nwq Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.64% or 1.28 million shares. Allstate Corporation owns 11,131 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 388,666 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Serv reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.47M shares. Fincl Bank Of The West stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Scotia Cap holds 12,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 74 were reported by Td Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) stake by 86,872 shares to 20.29M valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) stake by 100,693 shares and now owns 4.49 million shares. Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 76,244 shares traded. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $734.56 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 25.57 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.