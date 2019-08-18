Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Raised Position in Kellogg Co (K) by $19.42 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Raised Position by $104.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 15764.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.91 million, up from 16,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 18.16 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 462,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.89M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.22M, up from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.48 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 25,262 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $236.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 57,473 shares to 162,563 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 1.74M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).