Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Its Harley Davidson (HOG) Position by $10.19 Million as Shares Declined; Mgic Investment (MTG) Stake Has Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 377,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 4.31M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.04 million, up from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 2.55 million shares traded or 40.74% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Harley-Davidson says tariffs threaten `significant impact’ on sales; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 07/03/2018 – Amy lnlow, CMO of AlbertTM, Named One of Cynopsis’ 2018 Top Women in Digital; 15/03/2018 – EagleRider Alliance With Harley-Davidson Reaches Major Milestone; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $250M-$270M; 20/03/2018 – LEO HARLEY-DAVIDSON IS NOW A PART OF GROUPE PARK AVENUE

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 66.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 163,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 406,949 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 243,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 7.25M shares traded or 57.95% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 81,716 shares to 725,987 shares, valued at $42.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Public (NASDAQ:APEI) by 23,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,310 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.01% or 2.85 million shares. Bowling Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Stevens Mngmt LP has 103,425 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited has 137,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.11% or 296,510 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 171,253 shares. Landscape Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 28,359 shares. Westport Asset Inc invested 2.47% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 46,917 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corp. Voya Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Amp Invsts Limited invested in 0% or 41,200 shares. Adirondack Rech And Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.87% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). The New York-based Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.27% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 36,372 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.13M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 1.72M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 90 shares. Panagora Asset reported 22,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank invested in 0% or 12,574 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 0.12% or 33,994 shares. Park Corporation Oh owns 10,703 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.02% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com reported 458,035 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,500 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Pggm Investments has invested 0.02% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Tompkins Financial Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Centurylink Investment Mgmt reported 34,544 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 329,538 shares to 818,537 shares, valued at $192.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15M shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ).