Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Rogers Communication (RCI) Position by $4.60 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Kraton (KRA) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $5.00 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 20.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, down from 20.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 296,747 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 156,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 315,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 93,017 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kraton Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Kraton Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KRA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kraton Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Kraton Corp (KRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kraton Corporation Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.77M for 11.92 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wyndham Destinations’ RCI buys Alliance Reservations Network – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Communications names Facebook ex Banks to lead media arm – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

