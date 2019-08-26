Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Holding by $3.26 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Lifted Stake in Cme Group (Put) (CME)

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (Put) (CME) by 387.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 51,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 64,400 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, up from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $212.49. About 11,522 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 17/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 16; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 44,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 6.18M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462.23M, up from 6.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 11,518 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 04/05/2018 – BOMBARDIER BBDb.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.60 FROM C$4.50; 09/03/2018 – BMO International Dividend ETF Goes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – BMO CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST BRIAN BELSKI SPEAKS ON BTV; 04/05/2018 – FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD FFH.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$770 FROM C$720; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Buys New 1.6% Position in Tintri Inc; 12/04/2018 – BMO SAYS QUEBEC APPOINTMENTS TO BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 16; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal’s quarterly earnings beat market expectations

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 74,900 shares to 163,500 shares, valued at $191.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (Call) (NYSE:M) by 122,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Washington Corp holds 34,055 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Element Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Communication reported 44,773 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 78,042 shares. 97,486 are held by Iron Fincl Ltd Com. Mariner Lc reported 7,325 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 46,016 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Becker Capital Mngmt holds 4,886 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boltwood Capital Mngmt reported 6,500 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Guardian Lp reported 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME’s second-quarter earnings fall, expenses weigh – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How to Trade Unicorns Before They IPO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CME Micro E-Mini Equity Index Futures Seen As Retail-Friendly Offering; Bitcoin Futures Update – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.