Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Holding; Marathon Capital Management Raised By $2.38 Million Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Bank Of Montreal (BMO) stake by 0.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 44,087 shares as Bank Of Montreal (BMO)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 6.18M shares with $462.23 million value, up from 6.13 million last quarter. Bank Of Montreal now has $46.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 73,672 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – BMO TO CONTINUE U.S. BANK GROWTH WITH TAKEOVERS AND ORGANICALLY; 10/04/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 07/05/2018 – BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD BDI.TO : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS ‘LIGHTENING’ BANK STRUCTURE TO HELP ON EFFICIENCY; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Exits Position in BioDelivery

Marathon Capital Management increased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 141.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Capital Management acquired 12,572 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Marathon Capital Management holds 21,448 shares with $4.07M value, up from 8,876 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $883.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.17% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 13.40M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) stake by 100,693 shares to 4.49M valued at $401.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) stake by 40,676 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 64,504 are owned by Tompkins Financial Corporation. 124,990 are owned by Carret Asset Management Lc. Paradigm Asset Lc has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 657,100 shares. Arvest National Bank & Trust Division holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 145,525 shares. Wills Finance Grp stated it has 4.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadence Management Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 5,773 shares. Homrich Berg reported 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il has 3.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15.06 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 16,568 shares stake. Boston Partners holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,462 shares. Moreover, Skylands Lc has 8.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Excalibur has 21,149 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, July 31. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $231 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Monness given on Friday, March 22.

