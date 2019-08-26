Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake as Shares Rose; M Holdings Securities Decreased General Dynamics (GD) Stake by $456,976; Share Price Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94M, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 4.06 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $183.33. About 340,015 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 462,398 shares to 3.89 million shares, valued at $167.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 37,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.6% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 73,801 shares. Violich Capital stated it has 233,952 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1.42% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rodgers Brothers owns 7,477 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & reported 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Canandaigua Natl Retail Bank reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Harris Associate Lp owns 12.12M shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 147,657 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Lc stated it has 85,140 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,196 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Addenda Capital Inc has invested 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Signaturefd reported 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability owns 33,466 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,693 shares to 39,851 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 24,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc stated it has 11,000 shares. Allstate invested in 21,662 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.09% or 2,530 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc holds 6,900 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 3,150 shares. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 8,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Woodstock has 0.2% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 0.04% stake. Klingenstein Fields & Limited has 3,490 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 1,342 shares. Capital Inv Advisors Lc stated it has 7,990 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Narwhal Capital Mgmt holds 1.33% or 36,040 shares in its portfolio. Savant Lc reported 1,898 shares.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “General Dynamics’ Results Show 2018 Megamerger Is Paying Off – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Gulfstream Earns Sustainability Leadership Award – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics wins major Navy contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.