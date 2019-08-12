Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Position In Amdocs LTD (DOX) Was Lifted; Loews (L) Market Value Rose While Donald Smith & Company Decreased Its Position by $7.04 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 149,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 498,993 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92M, down from 648,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 156,701 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 862,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 2.92M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.19 million, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 93,125 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares to 264,854 shares, valued at $25.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 86,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.29M shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

