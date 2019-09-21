Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Maintains Position in Amdocs LTD (DOX); Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder American Money Management Has Increased Its Position by $346,302

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 11,909 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 10,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/04/2018 – MATTIS SAYS LOCKHEED NOT DELIVERING `AFFORABILITY’ ON F-35; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 27/04/2018 – Work Under Lockheed Martin Rocket Systems Contract Has Estimated Completion Date of May 2020; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 100,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 3.02M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.16M, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 556,324 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Johnson Finance Grp Inc holds 0.16% or 4,994 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 435 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 2.62M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 26 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 0.13% or 3,563 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport And Co Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv owns 4,880 shares. Assetmark reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Burke Herbert Bancorp Company stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 0.21% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.05% or 7,810 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.83% or 79,900 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hamel Assoc Inc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 6,875 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

