Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Autozone (AZO) Position By $45.54 Million; Live Nation Entertainment Has 1.19 Sentiment

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 173 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 145 reduced and sold positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 145.57 million shares, up from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Live Nation Entertainment Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 108 Increased: 114 New Position: 59.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 37.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.76%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 99,938 shares with $76.59M value, down from 159,384 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $28.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.91. About 170,212 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 17,298 shares to 9.88M valued at $379.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) stake by 20,665 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Friday, March 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.67 million for 13.16 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by Smith Richard Craig, worth $1.26 million on Thursday, January 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma owns 232,923 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Shell Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.22% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 50 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc. Raymond James And Associate invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Srb invested in 815 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 500 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 72 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested in 0.03% or 269 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5,011 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,912 shares. Marco Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,667 shares. 27,921 were reported by Cibc Corporation. Pinnacle Partners holds 713 shares.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp holds 13.28% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for 35,241 shares. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owns 320,867 shares or 3.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ems Capital Lp has 3.48% invested in the company for 729,167 shares. The United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Partners Llp has invested 3.29% in the stock. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 343,552 shares.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 738,034 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; NO TERMS

