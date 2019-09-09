Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Autozone (AZO) Holding by $45.54 Million; Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holder Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 18,171 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59M, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 206,214 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 35,692 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Com invested 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,804 shares. Tompkins Fin Corp owns 221 shares. Ftb Inc accumulated 0.02% or 259 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP invested in 0.01% or 1,370 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 1.12% stake. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.33% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fred Alger Mngmt owns 27 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 2,782 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company reported 30,187 shares. 94,868 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.54% stake.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $513.83M for 13.15 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD) by 87,259 shares to 22.87 million shares, valued at $1.24B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) by 179,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 4.01 million shares to 4.06M shares, valued at $51.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 70.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 72.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $109,462 activity. On Friday, June 7 Tupper Floyd R bought $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 2,000 shares. $48,532 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares were bought by GOLDSTEIN BARRY. 2,000 shares were bought by HAFT JAY M, worth $17,000.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.40 million for 6.43 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 220.00% EPS growth.

