Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted By $5.15 Million Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Position; KB Home (KBH) Has 0.77 Sentiment

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 2.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 69,615 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 2.96M shares with $222.10M value, up from 2.89M last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $18.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 133,931 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c

KB Home (KBH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 81 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 105 trimmed and sold holdings in KB Home. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 77.07 million shares, up from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding KB Home in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 78 Increased: 48 New Position: 33.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.22M for 10.06 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in KB Home for 157,288 shares. Lakewood Capital Management Lp owns 1.10 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.66% invested in the company for 676,569 shares. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.58% in the stock. Long Pond Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 566,680 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Alamos Gold In stake by 841,630 shares to 9.86M valued at $50.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 194,276 shares and now owns 3.43M shares. Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) was reduced too.