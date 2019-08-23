Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Decreased as Stock Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While Clark Estates Has Increased Holding by $1.21 Million

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $108.18. About 2.01M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94M, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 1.18 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 85,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 34,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,076 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 93,595 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $80.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 98,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (NYSE:MFC).