Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Raised Its Position in Amerisource (ABC) by $1.91 Million as Stock Value Rose; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Maintains Stake in Office Depot (ODP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Amerisource (ABC) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 32,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.71 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Amerisource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 1.07M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $682.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 3.74M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Investment Management Co Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 550 shares. Tci Wealth holds 1,390 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 32,736 shares. Geode Cap Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc, a New York-based fund reported 5.96M shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 95,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 173,739 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0% or 19,611 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 523,192 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C stated it has 496,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Limited has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 189,831 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0% or 2.81 million shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1.06 million shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $137.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).