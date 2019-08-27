Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) Stake; International Paper Company (IP) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) stake by 2.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as Cdn Pacific Railway (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 1.15M shares with $236.55 million value, down from 1.17 million last quarter. Cdn Pacific Railway now has $32.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $236.36. About 387,397 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46's average target is 21.82% above currents $37.76 stock price. Int`l Paper had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with "Market Perform" on Monday, August 26. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 10 with "Buy". RBC Capital Markets downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Friday, April 5. RBC Capital Markets has "Sector Perform" rating and $47 target. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with "Underweight" rating and $39 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock has "Buy" rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 5. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned "Hold" rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11 to "Neutral".

26/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $38.0000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $60 Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $55 New Target: $54 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $53 New Target: $55 Maintain

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $14.83 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Focused Wealth Inc has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). South State reported 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 71,000 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.05% or 21,100 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 19,585 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.08% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tower Bridge Advsr has 5,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 8,900 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 80,981 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 532,379 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.23% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 15,570 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co stated it has 211,779 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Snow Cap Management Lp holds 3% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1.03 million shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 9,469 shares to 645,118 valued at $48.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) stake by 32,934 shares and now owns 15.35M shares. Canadian Imperial Bk (NYSE:CM) was raised too.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.45M for 16.55 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $33500 highest and $230 lowest target. $264.50’s average target is 11.91% above currents $236.36 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. Deutsche Bank maintained Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) rating on Monday, March 18. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $230 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 8.