Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Its Cameco (CCJ) Stake; Integrated Defense Technologies Has 1.23 Sentiment

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 0.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 32,155 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 21.45 million shares with $252.78M value, up from 21.42 million last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2.71M shares traded or 17.66% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017

Integrated Defense Technologies Inc (IDE) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 16 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 13 sold and reduced holdings in Integrated Defense Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Integrated Defense Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $219.78 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

More notable recent Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “BPâ€™s Pension Invests in Slack Stock, Buys More Home Depot – Barron’s” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “InspireMD Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results NYSE:NSPR – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “InspireMD Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:NSPR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund for 145,638 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 161,273 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ionic Capital Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 263,929 shares.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 97,250 shares traded or 48.26% up from the average. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.