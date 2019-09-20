Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Position By $21.60 Million; Ing Groep Nv Has Lowered Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 25.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,743 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 74,195 shares with $62.29 million value, down from 99,938 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $28.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.5. About 133,045 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Ing Groep Nv decreased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 49.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv sold 11,982 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 12,412 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 24,394 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $27.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.09. About 509,816 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 14.43M shares to 28.64M valued at $1.14B in 2019Q2. It also upped Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 2.15M shares and now owns 5.58 million shares. Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Van Eck reported 1,500 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd reported 638 shares stake. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0.1% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 37,046 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.11% or 36,068 shares. Howe Rusling Inc owns 9 shares. Cibc invested in 0.07% or 7,864 shares. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 572 shares stake. Moreover, Lee Danner And Bass has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 215 shares. Fenimore Asset accumulated 1.86% or 50,855 shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.27% or 1,720 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt invested in 0.8% or 328,328 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 704 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $531.08 million for 13.39 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AutoZone has $135700 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1190.40’s average target is 2.22% above currents $1164.5 stock price. AutoZone had 12 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AZO in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained the shares of AZO in report on Thursday, September 19 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1206 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is -0.10% below currents $87.09 stock price. Republic Services had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $278.73M for 25.03 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Ing Groep Nv increased Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) stake by 4,335 shares to 6,117 valued at $844,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 525,114 shares and now owns 638,594 shares. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) was raised too.