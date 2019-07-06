Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $547,776; Inca Investments Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 704,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 514,256 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 15,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 922,445 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.35 million, up from 907,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.45M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS THAT THE BANK’S REVIEW PROCESS IS “VIRTUALLY COMPLETE” WITH RESPECT TO SALES PRACTICES ISSUES; 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 19/04/2018 – Teachers union dumps Wells Fargo mortgage promotion for members over bank’s gun-industry ties; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Washington Tru invested in 98,490 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc holds 8,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Culbertson A N And Company Incorporated reported 104,296 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc owns 1.95M shares. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department stated it has 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Davis stated it has 83,466 shares. Oppenheimer Co holds 119,790 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.16M shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 189,122 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Bath Savings Trust owns 4,217 shares. Sns Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 10,260 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Shares Trade Up As CEO Sloan Steps Down – Benzinga” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banking On Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Micron, Qualcomm, Wells Fargo Fall Premarket – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget Wells Fargo, Bank of America Is a Better Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Creates New Office to Elevate Focus on Operational Excellence and Regulatory Matters to Drive Transformation More Effectively – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $66.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 39,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.94M shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Loma Negra Compania Industrial, and Banco Macro SA Went Off to the Races on Thursday – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GGAL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DWAQ’s Underlying Holdings Could Mean 10% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on May 04, 2016 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” with publication date: July 10, 2014.