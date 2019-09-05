Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Holding By $2.99 Million; HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (HWDJF) Shorts Raised By 0.3%

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Verizon Communicatio (VZ) stake by 1.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 67,962 shares as Verizon Communicatio (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 5.16 million shares with $228.34M value, up from 5.09M last quarter. Verizon Communicatio now has $240.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 9.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct

HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had an increase of 0.3% in short interest. HWDJF’s SI was 334,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.3% from 333,900 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 670 days are for HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)’s short sellers to cover HWDJF’s short positions. It closed at $6.57 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. It offers kitchen families, cabinets, accessories, handles, worktops, sinks, and taps; appliances, including ovens, hobs, extractors, refrigerators, dishwashers, laundries, fridge-freezers, and appliance manuals; internal, sliding wardrobe, external, fire, French, and garage doors; door frames, linings, and casings; intumescent and acoustic products; and breakfast bars. It has a 16.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides joinery products, such as hardware, skirting and tair parts, plus the tools, fixings, and accessories, as well as moldings; wood, timber, tile laminate, and vinyl floorings; flooring accessories; and bathroom cabinets.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.22 million shares. Alexandria Cap Lc owns 30,305 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Pa has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp holds 0.01% or 15,100 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt holds 65,675 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc accumulated 210,960 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma stated it has 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.11% or 39,245 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Violich Capital Mngmt has invested 1.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 2.12% stake. Brookstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Howard Management invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Annex Advisory Lc owns 3,832 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd invested in 0.18% or 16,484 shares. Beutel Goodman & Co Limited invested in 1.73% or 5.16 million shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 59,446 shares to 99,938 valued at $76.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) stake by 100,693 shares and now owns 4.49 million shares. Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) was reduced too.