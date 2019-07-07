Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Position in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by $2.21 Million as Share Value Rose; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Increased Its Kbr (KBR) Holding by $1.07 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 276,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 22.19M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.65 million, down from 22.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 2.30M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 56,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.63 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.23M, up from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 369,178 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 21/03/2018 – Naval Group Engages KBR For Australia’s Future Submarine Facility Design Services Subcontract; 03/04/2018 – KBR – ITS JV COMPANY SELECTED BY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT TO ESTABLISH & MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING AND TECHNICAL SERVICES TO NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c; 16/04/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REV ASSOCIATED WITH CONTRACT AWARD TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns ‘B+’ CCR To KBR Inc., Otlk Stbl; 1st-Ln Faclty Rtd; 26/03/2018 – Platts: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at Iraq’s Majnoon oil field; 03/04/2018 – KBR – ESTIMATED REVENUE OF NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE PROJECT TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR CO’S GOVT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – KBR INC – UNDER TERMS OF CONTRACT, KBR WILL PROVIDE LICENSING AND BASIC ENGINEERING DESIGN (LBED) SERVICES FOR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTED REV WILL BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT AS TASK ORDERS AWARDED THROUGHOUT CONTRACT PERIOD

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15,216 shares to 922,445 shares, valued at $33.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 236.84% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. CVE’s profit will be $323.59 million for 8.61 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 420.00% EPS growth.

