Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Position in Open Text (OTEX) Has Boosted by $1.61 Million; Hexavest Decreased Stake in Centene Del Ce (CNC) by $1.34 Million as Share Value Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 39,387 shares as the company's stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 9.92 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409.46M, up from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 277,118 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del Ce (CNC) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc analyzed 25,788 shares as the company's stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 547,908 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.73 million, down from 573,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Ce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 4.69M shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "5 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy That Aren't Microsoft – Investorplace.com" on September 26, 2019

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 342,926 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $137.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 224,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation's (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on May 30, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 10,482 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 20,821 were accumulated by Burney. Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 2,112 shares. Clear Street Markets Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,999 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 91,141 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De holds 0.15% or 1.01M shares. Gyroscope Cap Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,533 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Carmignac Gestion has 3.02M shares. Lincoln National Corporation owns 15,773 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Com has 49,760 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Ltd accumulated 110 shares. Redmile Gru Limited Co reported 690,870 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 295,877 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 68,400 shares.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.21M for 11.15 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.