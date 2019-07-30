Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped Its Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) as Share Price Rose; Harvest Capital Strategies Trimmed Position in General Mls (GIS) by $510,000 as Share Price Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 69,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.10 million, up from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 268,502 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 2.33M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares to 264,854 shares, valued at $25.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada: Another Good Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold Sits Near The Recent Low – Is Franco-Nevada A Buy At This Level? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Precious Metals Company’s Gold Sales Just Hit Record Highs – The Motley Fool” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada Is A Safe Way To Play The Gold Bull Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Financial accumulated 23,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication owns 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 100,010 shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation holds 95,299 shares. The California-based Harvest Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 6.92% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Hawaiian Bank holds 6,810 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 56,571 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.17% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 1,019 shares in its portfolio. 133 are held by Nuwave Mgmt Limited. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management holds 1,866 shares. Clark Mgmt Group Inc Inc invested in 0.91% or 735,572 shares. Jones Companies Lllp holds 12,402 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.04% or 54,340 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.11% or 1.00 million shares.