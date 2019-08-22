Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lifted Position in Symantec (SYMC) as Share Value Declined; Harvest Capital Management Lifted Its Csx Com (CSX) Holding by $355,200; Market Valuation Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 4.73M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 98,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 5.26M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.52M, up from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 3.75 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares to 4.49 million shares, valued at $401.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.19M shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.