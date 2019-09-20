Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Its Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Holding; Freightcar America (RAIL) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 31 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 33 sold and decreased their holdings in Freightcar America Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 7.07 million shares, down from 8.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Freightcar America Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 17 Increased: 14 New Position: 17.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Bank Of Montreal (BMO) stake by 3.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 210,010 shares as Bank Of Montreal (BMO)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 6.39M shares with $482.49 million value, up from 6.18 million last quarter. Bank Of Montreal now has $47.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $73.94. About 159,403 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal Planning Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Funds; 16/03/2018 – SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD SHLE.TO : BMO CUTS PRICE TARGET TO C$9 FROM C$14; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 09/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: BMO GBP Benchmark 5Y Covered FRN 3mL +30 Area; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 19/04/2018 – ALCOA CORP AA.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $63; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – BELIEVE FRAUDSTERS ORIGINATED ATTACK FROM OUTSIDE COUNTRY; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BMO Financial Q3 earnings, PCL rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veritas goes from bear to bull on BMO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of Montreal (BMO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of Montreal Forbids Shorting Cannabis Stocks Due To High Volatility – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “BMO – Bank of Montreal: Bank of Montreal Announces Quarterly Coupon Amount for the Dorsey Wright MLP Index ETN – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Alamos Gold In stake by 285,320 shares to 9.57M valued at $57.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 342,926 shares and now owns 1.46M shares. Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 30,467 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) has declined 68.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. for 261,914 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 419,230 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 73,044 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 23,603 shares.

More notable recent FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FreightCar America unveils new JV in Mexico – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Green fears could keep UK high-speed rail on track – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Go-Ahead annual revenue beats estimates, railway unit hits profit – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FirstGroup, TrenItalia to replace Virgin on UK’s West Coast rail franchise – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chart Showcasing Latest LNG Solutions and Technology at Gastech – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.