Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Its Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Stake; First United (FUNC) Has 1.2 Sentiment

First United Corp (FUNC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 18 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 15 decreased and sold their positions in First United Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 2.47 million shares, up from 2.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First United Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as Cdn Natl Railway (CNI)’s stock rose 13.73%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 4.49 million shares with $401.57 million value, down from 4.59 million last quarter. Cdn Natl Railway now has $66.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.63. About 1.10M shares traded or 47.83% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 9,880 shares traded. First United Corporation (FUNC) has declined 8.63% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FUNC News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in First United; 20/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HARTWELL FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH–ADVERSE ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE–THE GREAT WALTON; 24/05/2018 – Global Strategy and Technology Consultancy, Levvel, Announces First United Kingdom Office; 08/03/2018 First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Second Curve Capital LLC Exits Position in First United; 22/04/2018 – DJ First United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUNC)

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1.03% of its portfolio in First United Corporation for 429,402 shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 283,803 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 86,600 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,069 shares.

First United Corporation operates as the holding firm for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $138.87 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial clients packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It has a 12.75 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans.

More notable recent First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First United Corporation (FUNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First United Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FUNC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Is Up 105% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $7,356 activity.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 15,216 shares to 922,445 valued at $33.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 9,068 shares and now owns 551,876 shares. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was raised too.