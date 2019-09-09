Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Holding in Telus (TU) as Share Value Declined; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $1.44 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 39,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 7.94M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.93M, down from 7.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 396,589 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 496,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.82 million, down from 523,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 12.52M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $323.11 million for 16.65 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Load Up on Today â€” and Get Rich on Tomorrow – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Pay You for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Companies With High Forward Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TELUS puts students’ digital well-being first with new workshop – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC) by 32,310 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $136.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 245,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.39 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Cisco Looks Weak; Canopy Growth Gets Smoked – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.