Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Rogers Communication (RCI) Holding By $2.68 Million; Ferro (FOE) Sentiment Is 0.82

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Rogers Communication (RCI) stake by 0.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 50,530 shares as Rogers Communication (RCI)’s stock rose 2.57%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 20.24 million shares with $1.08B value, down from 20.29 million last quarter. Rogers Communication now has $25.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 1.14M shares traded or 192.51% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit

Ferro Corp (FOE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 74 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 90 reduced and sold positions in Ferro Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 81.57 million shares, down from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ferro Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 58 Increased: 52 New Position: 22.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ferro (FOE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ferro Corporation (FOE) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 277,634 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – DECISION FOLLOWS RESULTS OF CONTROL RUN BY TAX AUTHORITY; 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Austen Hufford: Breaking Across Dow Jones Newswires: Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ferro Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOE); 01/05/2018 – Ferro Delivers Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Organic Growth and Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $955.33 million. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. It has a 19.15 P/E ratio. The firm offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation for 200,856 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 642,500 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 1.77% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.72% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.42 million shares.

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FOE’s profit will be $25.40M for 9.40 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers sets reciprocal IoT roaming with AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Twst.com published: “Rogers Communications Inc.: Rogers Communications 3Q19 Investment Community Teleconference October 23, 2019 at 8:00 am ET – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Here Is the Most Worrying Thing About Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Communications 3Q19 Investment Community Teleconference October 23, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 367,469 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 6,945 shares. Cibc Ww invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Franklin Res accumulated 2.64M shares. Geode Cap Llc reported 6,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Pension Service stated it has 0.13% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 1.27M shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation owns 1,507 shares. 2,530 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Andra Ap invested in 0.13% or 62,700 shares. 200,156 were accumulated by Axa. Nordea Mngmt reported 2.20 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 6,686 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 132,583 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.71 million for 11.98 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Amerisource (NYSE:ABC) stake by 57,604 shares to 2.36 million valued at $153.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Manulife Fincl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 3.70M shares and now owns 11.54M shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.