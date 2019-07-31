Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 55.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 336,153 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 264,854 shares with $25.72M value, down from 601,007 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $106.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 4.27M shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 10/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY ELI LILLY TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Effective Tax Rate 15.5%; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSIS…; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – INCREASED ITS 2018 EPS RANGE TO $4.52 TO $4.62 ON A REPORTED BASIS AND $5.10 TO $5.20 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 24/04/2018 – LILLY SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.20, EST. $4.88; 22/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LABEL UPDATE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY IN UNITED STATES; 08/05/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS THE 5 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR WERE ELECTED TO SERVE 3-YR TERMS ENDING IN 2021 BY VOTING SHAREHOLDERS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 143 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 147 cut down and sold equity positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 66.04 million shares, up from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Federal Realty Investment Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 120 Increased: 100 New Position: 43.

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 1.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.55 per share. FRT’s profit will be $115.69M for 20.93 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.28% EPS growth.

Presima Inc. holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust for 201,300 shares. Resolution Capital Ltd owns 834,125 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.37% invested in the company for 602,674 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Growth Management Lp has invested 2.17% in the stock. Honeywell International Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,185 shares.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The company has market cap of $9.69 billion. As of June 30, 2005, it owned or had a majority interest in 103 community and neighborhood shopping centers, and retail mixed-use properties comprising approximately 17.4 million square feet located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. It has a 41.99 P/E ratio. In addition, it had 30% interest in approximately 0.5 million square feet of retail space through its joint venture with an affiliate of Clarion Lion Properties Fund, and one apartment complex in Maryland.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $25.35 million worth of stock. Smiley Joshua L had bought 185 shares worth $20,067 on Monday, July 15. The insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. UBS initiated the shares of LLY in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $124 target. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $134 target in Friday, March 1 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) stake by 32,155 shares to 21.45 million valued at $252.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 98,537 shares and now owns 5.26M shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was raised too.