Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lifted Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position; Evergy (EVRG) Shorts Decreased By 3.73%

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 15,216 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 922,445 shares with $33.35 million value, up from 907,229 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $196.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 13.34 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Details Risk Management Changes as OCC Settlement Looms; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first-quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”; 20/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS BANK SUPERVISION IS ABOUT MAKING SURE MANAGEMENT FOLLOWING LAWS AND REGULATIONS

Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG) had a decrease of 3.73% in short interest. EVRG’s SI was 5.09M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.73% from 5.29M shares previously. With 1.53M avg volume, 3 days are for Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG)’s short sellers to cover EVRG’s short positions. The SI to Evergy Inc’s float is 2%. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 1.48 million shares traded. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 9.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Colliers Intl stake by 101,160 shares to 1.19 million valued at $79.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 39,864 shares and now owns 7.94M shares. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mcdonald Ca has invested 7% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lincoln National holds 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 34,624 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 8,864 shares. Mai Cap invested 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jnba Finance Advsr holds 14,930 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Limited has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 40,877 shares. Indiana & Management invested in 0.61% or 24,270 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 1.24% stake. Moreover, Stonebridge Advisors Ltd has 0.54% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hartford Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.87% or 52,971 shares. Bruni J V And Com Com owns 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,916 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc holds 56,614 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 206,674 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 15.40% above currents $44.68 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Wednesday, July 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $5100 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 21. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform”.