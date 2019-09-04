Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased By $1.47 Million Its Telus (TU) Holding; Entree Resources LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) Shorts Down By 10.91%

Entree Resources LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) had a decrease of 10.91% in short interest. EGI’s SI was 201,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.91% from 226,400 shares previously. With 73,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Entree Resources LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI)’s short sellers to cover EGI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.0033 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2378. About 31,667 shares traded. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) has declined 41.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.35% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 0.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 39,864 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 7.94 million shares with $293.93M value, down from 7.98M last quarter. Telus Corp now has $21.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 741,599 shares traded or 72.26% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) stake by 109,593 shares to 2.96 million valued at $84.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Canadian Imperial Bk (NYSE:CM) stake by 804,140 shares and now owns 1.57 million shares. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $324.71 million for 16.58 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

