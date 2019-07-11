Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) Holding by $5.20 Million; Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) Holder Barr E S & Co Has Lowered Position by $338,215 as Share Price Declined

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 1,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 104,110 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, down from 106,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $171.66. About 23,860 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $238.22. About 133,871 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co owns 4,928 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has 3,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Punch And Associate Invest Mgmt invested in 37,155 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 2,297 shares. Akre Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 455,447 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corp has 1,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,710 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. Nfc Investments Limited Liability reported 5.41% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). 908,376 were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Thompson Siegel Walmsley invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 26,435 shares. Daiwa has invested 0.05% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon accumulated 54,532 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 28,318 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 3,235 shares to 74,685 shares, valued at $74.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 25,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 earnings per share, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $429.62M for 19.40 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) by 57,822 shares to 17.34M shares, valued at $1.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 95,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).