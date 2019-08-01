Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Amerisource (ABC); Encore Wire (WIRE) Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Has Decreased Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Amerisource (ABC) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 32,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.71 million, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Amerisource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.27% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 1.85 million shares traded or 35.90% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company's stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 73,651 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 92,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 49,646 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 66,919 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 596,353 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt reported 138,244 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd invested in 0.04% or 12,413 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc reported 88,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 48,959 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 41,433 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Td Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. 156,114 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Commercial Bank & holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 36 shares. Hodges Cap owns 202,195 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd holds 0.43% or 1.06M shares.



Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 181,000 shares to 230,008 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

