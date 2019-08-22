Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lifted Its Stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) as Valuation Rose; Ebay (EBAY) Holding Maintained by Cullinan Associates Inc

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 109,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.34M, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 59,351 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Reviewing All Aspects of Strategic Plans, Portfolio Composition; 13/03/2018 – Campbell Appoints Publicis Groupe as Agency Partner; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – HAS INITIATED AN EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A CHIEF ACCELERATION OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Campbell Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB); 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward; 12/03/2018 – 4.4-Megawatt Solar Array Is Live at Campbell’s World Headquarters

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Ebay (EBAY) by 56.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 59,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 38,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Ebay for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 524,575 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust stated it has 4,774 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 122,688 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 30,170 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Korea Investment has 0.09% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Insight 2811 Incorporated invested in 0.57% or 19,900 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5,905 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited holds 0.05% or 13,071 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 99,610 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Glob Thematic Prtn Lc has invested 3.64% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Franklin Resources Inc invested in 0% or 109,795 shares. Moreover, Kensico Cap Corp has 4.14% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Starboard Value Ltd Partnership invested in 6.29M shares or 5.7% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 3.89 million shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,630 shares to 83,494 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,770 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold In by 841,630 shares to 9.86 million shares, valued at $50.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 86,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.29M shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Architects Inc holds 500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has invested 0.05% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Raymond James & Associates holds 0% or 45,305 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,892 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 8,423 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 1,700 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Champlain Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 1.94M shares stake. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 4,233 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 40,829 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk stated it has 6,613 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Armistice Lc holds 332,000 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 173,832 shares.