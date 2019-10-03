Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increases Position in Harley Davidson (HOG); Eagle Asset Management Boosted Its Autozone (AZO) Holding by $1.10 Million; Valuation Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 85,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.74M, up from 84,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1053.98. About 94,174 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 377,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 4.31 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.04M, up from 3.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 671,978 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – CONSIDERING PROLONGED SOFTNESS IN U.S. INDUSTRY AND UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, CO IS CRAFTING STRATEGY ACCELERANTS; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harley-Davidson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOG); 15/03/2018 – EagleRider Alliance With Harley-Davidson Reaches Major Milestone; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON REITERATES 2018 MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON-CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING, CONSOLIDATION COSTS $170 MLN TO $200 MLN,CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $75 MLN THROUGH 2019; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 59,557 shares to 44,871 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 33,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,557 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 269 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Prtn invested in 0.06% or 703 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 572 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap accumulated 0.34% or 10,800 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 915 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Co stated it has 1,241 shares. Thomas White International Ltd reported 0.28% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 430 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 28 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Swiss National Bank owns 110,291 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 438 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 31,631 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Lc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

