Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Its Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Holding by $928,032 as Share Price Declined; D R Horton (DHI) Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $679,959 as Stock Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 22,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 224,999 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62 million, down from 247,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 1.09M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 15,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.65M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 7.41 million shares traded or 81.58% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.81M for 10.51 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.95 million for 9.63 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 12,400 shares to 2.97M shares, valued at $252.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 718,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ).