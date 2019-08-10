Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Canadian Imperial Bk (CM) Holding by $63.53 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cullen Capital Management Has Upped Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holding by $449,520

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 9,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.16M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 27/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The City of Greenville said 600 jobs will be impacted by Wells Fargo’s decision to close the; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS EDDIE CHENG JOINED FIRM AS HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WITHIN MULTI-ASSET SOLUTIONS TEAM; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 16/03/2018 – Prosecutors, Regulators Investigation of Wells Sales Practices Began Around September 2016

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bk (CM) by 105.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 804,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.71 million, up from 761,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 213,322 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp by 30,100 shares to 354,520 shares, valued at $31.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17,520 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $36.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Singapore Telecommunications L (SNGNF) by 198,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Lp owns 140,906 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com invested in 98,874 shares. 341,891 were reported by Sector Pension Investment Board. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 8,328 were reported by Clean Yield Grp. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 0.21% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Net has invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.87% or 136,421 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp & Tru invested in 39,912 shares or 0.19% of the stock. First In owns 3,862 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Llc owns 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 17,428 shares. Paragon Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 84 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 6.45M shares. First Commercial Bank owns 33,623 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc stated it has 0.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).