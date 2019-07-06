Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Corvel (CRVL)’s Sentiment Is 1.74

Corvel Corp (CRVL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 75 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 43 reduced and sold their positions in Corvel Corp. The funds in our database now have: 8.39 million shares, down from 8.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Corvel Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 37 Increased: 51 New Position: 24.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 9,469 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 645,118 shares with $48.87 million value, up from 635,649 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $371.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CONCLUDES PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – JPM SIGNS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT’S LOANSPHERE; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Firstservice Corp stake by 30,100 shares to 354,520 valued at $31.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 336,153 shares and now owns 264,854 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S & owns 189,387 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Co holds 2.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 471,541 shares. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak owns 3,519 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd has invested 1.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northern Trust accumulated 45.93 million shares. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 711,817 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.86% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 53,569 shares. Moon Cap Management Limited Company invested in 0% or 2,055 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0.9% or 2.00 million shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 23,903 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 24.94 million shares. Hartline Investment reported 15,338 shares. Wedgewood Inc Pa owns 3,166 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Security Tru accumulated 1.55% or 47,699 shares. Beaumont Fincl Limited Liability Com stated it has 15,101 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 8 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $123 target in Wednesday, January 16 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Ancora Advisors Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in CorVel Corporation for 152,894 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 67,080 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 6,763 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.16% in the stock. Btim Corp., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 129,465 shares.