Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Has Cut by $330,240 as Stock Value Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 9,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 551,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35 million, up from 542,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 4.58 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ENTERING INTO MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH ENTITIES BELONGING TO MERCK GROUP; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 TRIAL WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS), WHICH IS A SECONDARY ENDPOINT; 08/03/2018 – TOKYO — Eisai said Thursday it has agreed to collaborate with U.S. counterpart Merck on development and marketing of the Japanese pharmaceutical company’s cancer drug Lenvima, a deal that also brings a timely infusion of cash; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 2,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 83,819 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88 million, down from 86,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.57. About 1.41 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Names Leena Gandhi to Lead Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Education panel approves Rep. Lilly’s new teacher prep bill; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results From CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration holds 0.01% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M Com Llp invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Republic Invest Management stated it has 0.5% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Private Mngmt Group Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Benjamin F Edwards And Comm reported 34,521 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Co holds 12,339 shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.23% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 319,388 shares. Condor Cap Management holds 4,624 shares. Gfs Ltd Company holds 23,449 shares. North Mgmt stated it has 136,024 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Continental Advsrs Lc has 1.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.6% or 495,774 shares. Advisory Service holds 12,115 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust has 0.43% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 53,451 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares to 99,938 shares, valued at $76.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,110 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 5,094 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.91 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co has 37,877 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 6,087 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation has 1,756 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Roundview Cap Lc reported 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cap holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 16.06M shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc owns 5,520 shares. Winslow Asset Management holds 66,432 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And has 2,490 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,048 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $79.18 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought 185 shares worth $20,067.