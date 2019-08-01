Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Rogers Communication (RCI) Stake by $4.60 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position by $2.07 Million as Stock Price Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 20.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 20.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 270,136 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,767 are held by Comerica Financial Bank. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 291,120 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 343,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 239,348 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 114,817 were accumulated by Bridgewater Associate L P. Monarch Capital holds 20,600 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 9.66 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Addenda Cap accumulated 612,585 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0.02% or 6,668 shares in its portfolio. Cidel Asset Management reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 0.13% or 72,175 shares. Axa holds 383,256 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 2.54 million shares. Fiera Capital reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 103,185 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Rogers Communications, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – GuruFocus.com” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rogers and Communitech Announce New 5G Innovation Lab – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Momo Inc. (MOMO), RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK), & Hecla Mining Company (HL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 44,087 shares to 6.18 million shares, valued at $462.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $522.42M for 12.59 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares to 59,471 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,549 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.