Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Magna Intl (MGA) Position; Cibc World Markets Has Raised Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding By $42.09 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 33.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc acquired 386,134 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 1.56 million shares with $170.59 million value, up from 1.17M last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $305.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44M shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 0.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 66,555 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 12.60M shares with $626.69 million value, down from 12.66 million last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $16.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 626,759 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) stake by 20.24M shares to 40.53M valued at $2.17 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Cdn Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 376,085 shares and now owns 23.62 million shares. Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) was raised too.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60M for 8.86 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year's $1.56 per share. MGA's profit will be $467.60M for 8.86 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Ishares Tr stake by 13,109 shares to 52,262 valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dell Technologies Inc stake by 6,940 shares and now owns 4,206 shares. Charter Communications Inc N was reduced too.

