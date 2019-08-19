Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $562,216; Ci Investments Trimmed Its Stake in Lkq (LKQ) by $8.70 Million as Stock Value Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 9,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 551,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35 million, up from 542,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q REV. 3B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 21/05/2018 – Congo begins giving experimental Ebola vaccine to medics; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018; 05/04/2018 – HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD HCLT.NS ACQUIRES LIFE SCIENCES AND CONSUMER SERVICES PROVIDER C3l SOLUTIONS FROM MERCK & CO INC; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, SFJ Deal to Develop Investigational Molecule Abituzumab

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 310,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.94 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 3.12M shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 92,000 shares to 629,500 shares, valued at $29.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01 million for 10.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt LP invested 1.36% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cibc World Markets has 41,683 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cap Rech Invsts holds 0.04% or 4.41 million shares in its portfolio. 950 were accumulated by Cls Ltd Liability Corp. Invesco reported 5.28M shares stake. Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt holds 1.26% or 130,000 shares. New South Cap Management Incorporated reported 3.06M shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Capital Mngmt Assocs Ny holds 0.39% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 8,800 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 166,957 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 32,276 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 427,216 shares. Incline Global Lc holds 6.57% or 1.15M shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Com reported 34,217 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fin Svcs Incorporated holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 30,372 shares. City Hldgs Co accumulated 12,022 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 31,522 shares. Bowling Port Ltd Co accumulated 0.2% or 14,981 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 1.92 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.46% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 495,774 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 8,424 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.18% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.77% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Conning Incorporated holds 615,906 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 112,852 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Shikiar Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Alps Advisors Inc reported 33,197 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold In by 841,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.86M shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).