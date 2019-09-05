Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased By $8.96 Million Its Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Position; Chatham Lodging Trust Has 1.56 Sentiment

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 84 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 54 trimmed and sold equity positions in Chatham Lodging Trust. The investment managers in our database now possess: 39.21 million shares, up from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Chatham Lodging Trust in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 42 Increased: 62 New Position: 22.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as Cdn Natl Railway (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 4.49M shares with $401.57 million value, down from 4.59 million last quarter. Cdn Natl Railway now has $65.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.62. About 445,167 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Amerisource (NYSE:ABC) stake by 32,310 shares to 2.30 million valued at $136.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 87,982 shares and now owns 4.35 million shares. Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) was raised too.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $919.85 million for 17.89 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN and COSCO Shipping Lines Extend Intermodal Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to St. John’s NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Canadian National To Buy 220-Mile Line From CSX – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Acquire Massena Rail Line from CSX (CSX) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 8.93% above currents $91.62 stock price. Canadian Railway had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stephens. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30.

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $799.52 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 31.56 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41,000 activity.

Analysts await Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. CLDT’s profit will be $26.74M for 7.47 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Chatham Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Forward Management Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust for 771,490 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 2.82 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 35,026 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 81,198 shares.