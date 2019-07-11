Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Holding in Halliburton (HAL) by $1.97 Million as Share Value Declined; Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Rose While Puzo Michael J Has Cut Holding

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 4,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 7,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 2.05M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 93,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.67M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.55 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 14.45M shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares to 22.19 million shares, valued at $192.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,854 shares, and cut its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,331 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 7,812 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 167,922 were accumulated by Jennison Limited Co. Community Tru & Inv Com invested in 11,185 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Profund accumulated 68,199 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 12,771 shares in its portfolio. 150,000 were reported by Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Veritable Lp accumulated 0.02% or 33,075 shares. Investor Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.98% or 63,550 shares. Captrust invested in 0.04% or 33,264 shares. Moreover, Amer Group Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 293,701 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.08% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton Isn’t Out Of The Woods Yet – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: A Trader’s Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton Dealing With U.S. Shale Maturation – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton: Nowhere Near As Bad – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton (HAL) Shares Decline 13% Year to Date: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Top 8 Tech Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: CDW, Bristol-Myers, Celgene, PepsiCo and Northrop – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roche’s Tecentriq Gets CHMP Recommendation for Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2019: KRYS,PTN,AMAG,MESO,BMY,CELG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,005.70 down -26.01 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares to 19,820 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 12,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 134,865 shares. 32,085 were accumulated by Sit Associate Incorporated. Parametric Associate Limited Liability holds 2.07M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 1.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Natixis holds 0.12% or 204,542 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt owns 16,489 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). American Natl Insur Tx holds 86,545 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Gru Lc has 2.09% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8.88M shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Communications Ny has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 37,419 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1% or 209,443 shares. Tt International holds 202,854 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.2% or 941,592 shares.